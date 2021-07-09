Driver of car plows through NC home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A car plowed completely through a house in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The crash happened in the 2600 block of Waughtown Street.

Video from the fire department showed the path the car traveled through the house, causing significant damage.

A hole could be seen through the house after the crash involving a red sedan.

The people who lived at the house were displaced. It’s not clear what caused the driver to smash into the home.

No injuries were reported.