Driver of car plows through NC home

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A car plowed completely through a house in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The crash happened in the 2600 block of Waughtown Street.

Video from the fire department showed the path the car traveled through the house, causing significant damage.

A hole could be seen through the house after the crash involving a red sedan.

The people who lived at the house were displaced. It’s not clear what caused the driver to smash into the home.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories