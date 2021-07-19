Driver of new Land Rover plows into NC Wendy’s

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An SUV crashed into a Wendy’s in Graham on Monday morning, according to the Graham Police Department.

At 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the Wendy’s on South Main Street when they were told about a crash.

Police say the driver of a 2021 Land Rover was parking and pushed the accelerator instead of the brake.

The restaurant confirmed the SUV crashed into the dining room. No one was in the lobby at the time of the crash.

No one was injured.

The Wendy’s is not open for business. Damage to the building is estimated at $50,000.

There was no indication that drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.