Driver of SUV killed in crash with moped in Guilford County

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a moped on N.C. 62 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 11:56 p.m. Tuesday night, troopers responded to the crash on the 1500 block of N.C. 62 east, near Monnett Road and southeast of Pleasant Garden.

Troopers say a Toyota SUV, driven by Andrew Thomas Wyrick, 35, of Pleasant Garden, crashed into a moped from behind and ran off the road.

Wyrick, who was not wearing a seatbelt, overcorrected and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene.

The moped rider was thrown off of the moped during the crash. The rider was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

