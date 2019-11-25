Driver on road without defrosting windshield hits, kills NC man, report says

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead and woman was hurt when they were hit by a driver on the road without defrosting her windshield, according to a police report and family of the victims.

At about 7:44 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Dover Place, near Merrimon Place.

Officers believe 80-year-old Ronald Max Adams and his wife, 77-year-old Miriam Ellen Adams, both of High Point, were walking in the northbound lane of Dover Place when a 2016 Chrysler 200 crossed the centerline and hit them from behind.

Ronald Adams landed on the hood of the vehicle and then the windshield before he was thrown to the ground.

Miriam Adams was hit by the driverside mirror and thrown to the ground.

The driver, Dana Needham Dollaeye, 33, of High Point, then pulled over and called 911, police report.

Both victims were taken to a local trauma center where the woman was treated for minor injuries and the man was taken into the ICU with serious injuries.

Ronald Adams passed away at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, and Miriam Adams suffered a punctured lung and bruising.

Officers say the driver couldn’t see either of the victims because their windshield was not defrosted.

Dollaeye was charged with careless driving. Police say she may also be charged with Ronald Adams’s death.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



