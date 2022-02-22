WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Emergency crews searched the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington Tuesday evening after a car crashed into the water shortly after 6:30 p.m.

After Wilmington police responded to the call of a vehicle in the river at Water and Ann streets, police were informed that the driver was still in the water hanging onto the pilings.

The driver was pulled to safety by fire crews. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness said she saw damaged railings in the area in front of restaurants south of Market Street.

A spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department said officers are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle went into the Cape Fear River.

A car matching the submerged vehicle had eluded the police earlier in the evening, however, police were not behind the vehicle at the time of the crash, police say.

At the earlier time, officers were trying to stop the car for traffic violations. The car chase was called off for safety purposes.

Emergency crews cleared the scene by 9 p.m. The spokesperson said officers have marked where the vehicle is in the water.

Ann Street and Water Street at the Riverwalk was blocked off and the public was told to avoid the area.

