Driver sentenced to 30 years in prison in deadly chase that killed NC woman

Jared Scott Childress (left) in a photo from WSPA and Ciara Kalene Bradley in a photo from Shawn Daniel Bradley.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says a man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after causing a death while fleeing from deputies in Spartanburg County.

Jared Scott Childress, 34, failed to stop for blue lights after running a stop sign at the intersection of Cannons Campground Road and Foster Street.

During the March 2019 chase, Childress traveled towards the Town of Cowpens at a high rate of speed.

His car slammed into the side of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Battleground Road and Bud Arthur Bridge Road, according to the press release.

Ciara Kalene Bradley, 23, of Caroleen, North Carolina, was the front-seat passenger in Childress’ car.

Bradley died from her injuries three days later.

Deputies say they found 184 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Childress had a prior criminal record, according to the press release.

“Jared Childress recklessly disregarded multiple state laws, and he never learned from his prior mistakes,” Assistant Solicitor Jennifer Jordan said. “His actions claimed the life of young woman.”

Scott pleaded guilty for failure to stop for a blue light involving death, habitual traffic offender causing death and second-offense trafficking methamphetamine.

WNCN contributed to this report