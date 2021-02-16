Drone video shows devastation left by tornado in Brunswick County

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Drone video shows Brunswick County homes destroyed by an overnight tornado that killed three and injured 10.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Brunswick County near Ocean Isle Beach around midnight.

Power lines are down and many homes are badly damaged, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said.

All three residents who were killed were from the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, according to Ed Conrow, director of Emergency Management for Brunswick County.

No one has been reported missing following the tornado.

Brunswick County Emergency Services, including multiple fire and law enforcement agencies, are on scene assessing damages and working to clear debris from roads, authorities said.

At noon, the effort turned from a search and rescue to recovery, Conrow said.

NWS said it would release more information on the tornado later Tuesday.