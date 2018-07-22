Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WECT photo of the Sunset Beach pier area.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people drowned at two different Brunswick County beaches Saturday afternoon.

According to Coastline Rescue Chief David Robinson, emergency responders were called to the 400 block of Ocean Beach Blvd. West in Holden Beach just after 2:15 p.m. for a reported drowning.

A 20-year-old male was pulled from the water by a surfer after being caught in a rip current.

The incident happened a few hundred feet east of the fishing pier.

Responders performed CPR as they were taking the man to the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Robinson said another drowning happened earlier in the afternoon at Sunset Beach.

A man around the age of 40 died while he was trying to help someone else.

Robinson says the other person is believed to be fine.

