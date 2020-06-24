Drug bust in NC nets 600 bags of heroin, handgun; 2 validated gang members arrested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jacque Maurice Robinson and Jamal Dy’Ron Price were arrested for suspected drug trafficking June 19 by detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Division.

The arrest came after a two-month long investigation and a search of Robinson’s residence, located at 913 N. 6th Street, revealed over 600 bags of heroin and a Ruger P89 9mm handgun with an altered serial number.

Robinson’s charges included possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, carry a concealed weapon and alter/remove serial number.

Price was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of MDMA, breaking and entering and other drug-related charges.

Bond was secured at $700,000 for Robinson and $2,525,000 for Price.

Robinson and Price are both in the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

