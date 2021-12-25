Drug dealers disguising pills with something much more deadly, Charlotte Police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department is issuing a warning to the community about a growing trend.

“This idea in the community that these overdose deaths are IV drug users, as in heroin users, is far from the truth,” CMPD Lieutenant Sean Mitchell said.

Drug dealers are replicating pills like Adderall, Valium, Xanax and Oxycodone with something much more deadly.

“What people are purchasing on the streets is not what you think it is,” Mary Ward said, the President at the Mcleod Addictive Disease Center in Concord.

Instead, people are unknowingly buying drugs that can instantly kill.

“Counterfeit prescription pills that are made to look like real pills, but actually have a high level of fentanyl,” Lieutenant Mitchell said. “That is what is driving a lot of our overdose deaths.”

This year, CMPD is on track to see a 5-percent increase in overdose deaths. They’re about to crack 200, and the calls for help are growing louder.

“Typically, law enforcement sees things before it’s picked up on the treatment side,” Ward said. “This is a case where we’re both being hit at the same time.”

Now, if you ask an officer for their business card, you’ll also get a direct link to someone who can help.

“CMPD will have QR codes on the back of their business cards,” Mitchell said. “So what you can do when you see that, is scan it with your phone and it will link you to resources like Mcleod.”