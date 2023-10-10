NEWTON, N.C. (WJZY) — Two Georgia residents are facing several charges connected to drug trafficking, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 47-year-old Garry Turpin and 41-year-old Kristy Ashley were arrested around 11 a.m. on Saturday after they were found with nine kilos — equivalent to almost 20 pounds — of methamphetamine.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

The suspects are both from Norcross, Georgia, and they were arrested in the parking lot of the Loves Travel Stop on Highway 10 West, the sheriff’s office said.

Both are charged with the following:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Vehicle for the Purpose of Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering Controlled Substance

Officials said Turpin and Ashley are each being held on a $150,000 secured bond, and had their first court appearances on Monday.

“We will continue to aggressively target any group or persons bringing drugs into this county,” said Sheriff Brown in a statement. “Our work is making a difference.”