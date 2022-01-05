Drug trafficking leader from northeastern NC sentenced to 25 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced a Bertie County man is now sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation.

In Aug. 2021, Levar Anthony Leary, 41, pled guilty to trafficking cocaine, crack and methamphetamine while conspiring to commit money laundering in northeastern North Carolina.

Court documents and evidence presented in court showed Leary organized and led a drug trafficking organization from 2016 to early 2021. That organization distributed cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana throughout northeastern North Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said Leary and his associates used a hotel, nightclub and convenience store in Bertie County to distribute the drugs and launder the money. Investigators were also able to monitor Leary as he traveled to states like California, Texas, Florida and Georgia to obtain drugs.

Law enforcement has since seized vehicles and properties that Leary and his associates used to conceal the profits obtained from the drug trafficking.

Some of Leary’s associates, such as Johnny Earl Jordan, Fred Rudolph Robbins, Jr. and Alexander Leander Williams, Jr., have also been charged and sentenced.

They will serve between five and 11 years in prison for their roles in the trafficking operation.