RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Smugglers trying to slip drugs and other items into North Carolina prisons continue to wrap the contraband in grass, hoping it will blend in with the surrounding areas tossed over a fence and into a prison yard, officials say.

Last summer, drugs and cellphones were thrown over a prison fence — wrapped in grass to help hide them in the prison yard. They were later discovered.

Now, the smugglers are up to their same tricks and this time “the camouflage stood out,” prison officials said.

Thursday, officers spotted and snagged 17 grass-wrapped bundles inside the fence at Bertie Correctional Institution near the coast, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Inside the bundles were 60 Suboxone strips, 21 ounces of marijuana/K2, 19 cellphones and chargers, 206 cigarettes, 38 cigars, 14 ounces of loose tobacco, rolling papers, a vape pen, lighters, a wrench and hex bits.

There were also two bags of gummy worms.

North Carolina officials added a special tag to the post about the bust on Facebook: #NotOnMyWatch