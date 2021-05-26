Duck Donuts to celebrate National Donut Day by giving away free donuts

DUCK, N.C. (WGHP) — What walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and is completely free? Duck Donuts’ National Donut Day freebies!

On June 4, Duck Donuts is set to celebrate National Donut Day by offering one free cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut in-store with no purchase necessary. Just walk up to the counter and ask for your free doughnut.

“National Donut Day is one of our favorite holidays of the year to celebrate with our loyal fans, and what better way to do so than with free doughnuts,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We look forward to sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles to those in the communities we serve as they enjoy a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut on us June 4!”

According to Duck Donuts, the tradition started way back in 1938 when the Chicago Salvation Army created the day to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

