‘Dueling dinosaurs’ – NC Museum of Natural Sciences adding T. rex, triceratops specimens to collection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The best-preserved skeletons of a Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops are being gifted to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

The nonprofit group Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said Tuesday it was gifting the pair of specimens to the museum in Raleigh.

The T. rex and Triceratops are were frozen in a potential predator-prey encounter 67 million years ago in the Cretaceous period.

Credit Anthony Hutchings

The specimen, known as “Dueling Dinosaurs,” includes the only 100 percent complete skeleton of T. rex yet discovered, the NCMNS said.

“The Museum is thrilled to have the unique opportunity to house and research one of the most important paleontological discoveries of our time,” said Dr. Eric Dorfman, director and CEO of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. “Not only are we able to uncover unknown details of these animals’ anatomy and behavior, but our new dedicated facility and educational programs will allow us to engage with audiences locally, across North Carolina, and worldwide.”

Credit Matt Zeher

“Dueling Dinosaurs” will be permanently housed in the SECU DinoLab.

Construction on the lab is slated to begin in 2021 and the specimen will be available for the public in fall 2022.

The fossils were acquired by the Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences solely via private funds, and will be gifted to the Museum’s Vertebrate Paleontology Collection.