Duke Energy sending 1,000 additional workers to NC to assist with winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A mix of wintry weather is expected to move into North Carolina on Sunday, and one big concern is the threat of ice on roads and power lines.

Duke Energy said power outages will certainly be possible during and after the storm. The utility said everyone should use this time now to have a power loss plan just in case, especially anyone who relies on electricity for medical needs.

“Now is the time to be thinking about what you would do if you would lose powers for one or two days,” spokesperson Jeff Brooks said.

The utility is bringing in about one thousand additional line workers from the Midwest and Florida to assist with power outages in hardest-hit communities.

“They’ll be distributed across the state depending on where we see our hardest-hit areas,” Brooks said.

The problem with ice is that it creates extreme weight on power lines and trees causing them to fall.

“If you begin to get a quarter of an inch of ice or more it can really have a lot of impacts on our systems,” said Brooks.

CBS 17’s Storm Team is forecasting over a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation in some locations. That combined with windy conditions Sunday could spell trouble for power lines.

“If you do see a downed power line or experience damage in your area, stay away from that power line. Always assume it has power on it and make sure you are keeping you, your family, and pets safe,” Brooks said.

Before the storm:

Charge your phone

Have supplies that you will need

Keep batteries and a flashlight nearby

If you lose power:

Cover cracks and crevices below exterior doors and windows

Close doors

Close blinds and curtains

Use generator, but not inside and how the manufacturer recommends

If you lose power, you can it texting OUT to 58701, or by using the Duke Energy App.