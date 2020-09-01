Duke Energy to cut rates in the Carolinas beginning in September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas can expect to see a small drop in their electric bills.

As of Sept. 1, residential customers will pay 2.9-percent less, commercial customers will pay 2.5-percent less, and industrial customers will pay 2.1-percent less.

In the average home, customers use about 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month for a monthly bill of $106.97. Now, the average home will pay about $3.13 less, bringing the bill down to $103.84.

Duke Energy says this is all part of their COVID-19 response.

The company took the fuel savings from the first quarter of 2020 and added that to the February fuel filling so that more customers could save money.

This decrease in rates includes an annual adjustment for the cost of fuel to generate electricity at power plants.

Fuel rates are based on the projected cost of fuel needed to generate electricity as well as a true up of how much fuel actually cost compared to the projection from the previous year.

Typically, those costs are calculated through the previous December. These new rates, however, include a true-up through March so customers would be able to benefit sooner instead of waiting until 2021.

Duke Energy Carolinas serves 2 million households and businesses in central and western North Carolina.

