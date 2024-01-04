RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A high demand for energy is expected Friday morning from 6 to 9 a.m., according to Duke Energy. During that timeframe, the Triangle and surrounding areas will be seeing temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

Seeing these widespread temperatures in the 20s makes Friday one of the coldest mornings of the season so far, according to CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

Due to these expected lows, Duke Energy is asking customers to help by taking steps to minimize their power consumption where possible. In doing so, the utility company sent out the below text message Thursday afternoon.

In an email also sent to customers, Duke Energy explained peak energy demand is caused when very hot or very cold temperatures prompt customers to crank up the heating or cooling more than usual.

Curious how you can help? Duke Energy said one of the best ways to do so is to set thermostats three degrees above your preferred temperature three hours before the peak begins. And if you don’t want to be up at 3 a.m., you can do so when going to sleep.

Then, when peak hours begin at 6 a.m., Duke Energy said to move the thermostat three degrees below the preferred temperature. Finally, as peak hours expire at 9 a.m., thermostats can return to the preferred temperature.

Additionally, when cooking up breakfast, Duke Energy said that’s another opportunity to conserve energy. For example, matching pan size to burner size can save money and energy as opposed to using a small pan on a large burner.

As the temperature drops and we look at a storm system coming in Saturday, keep up with the latest forecast from the CBS 17 Storm Team.