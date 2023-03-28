RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Jim Pryor and his wife, Joan, have been happily married for 50 years. They live in Raleigh, they’re now retired and have four grown children and two grandkids.

The two couldn’t help but feel saddened on their Monday afternoon after learning about a school shooting in Nashville, Tenn. where seven people died including the shooter.

Jim said, “My biggest trauma while going through high school was when John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and that’s when violence… that’s when I was conscious of it.” Jim added, “Unfortunately, it seems like it’s too much of a common thing.”

“I do feel for the students, not only in their individual schools, but when they go home, they see it on the news,” said Jim. The couple said they worry about the trauma students face—something they said looks very different compared to when they were in school.

According to the non-profit “Sandy Hook Promise,” gun violence at schools has impacted nearly 340,000 students since Columbine—that was 24 years ago. In addition, the group reported 2022 had the highest amount of school shootings.

Dr. Robin Gurwitch, a professor at Duke University Medical Center in the Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Department, studies the impact tragedies like this can have on families—especially students. Gurwitch said, “While schools are probably one of the safest places a child can be, a perception is changing.”

Gurwitch said school shootings and threats—credible or not—often lead to lockdowns and panic. She said, “Even if it turns into a hoax, there’s still that concern—is my school safe?”

The professor said the number of incidents often compromises student’s learning potential and leaves children with more worry and anxiety. She said younger children are more likely to have changes in their behavior, even meltdowns, while older children may find it difficult to concentrate. Gurwitch added, “Do children become numb to them? That I haven’t seen. These are very scary situations each and every time they happen.”

Since the pandemic, Gurwitch said schools have seen more children suffering from mental health issues including depression. She believes more can be done to support students.

Not only does Gurwitch recommend that parents have honest conversations with their children at home, but she also believes schools can do more to provide staff with additional skills. She said, “How do we help give teachers the support that they need to better support the children, not only in their learning, but also so that they can be that trusted source?” Gurwitch said improved relationships at schools can help make children feel safer and added, “We have to make sure we’re prepared to address it and have everything in place, all the tools that are at our fingertips, not only for school personnel but also for children and their families.”