Duke, UNC, ECU holding virtual graduation celebrations this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three big area universities – Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill, and East Carolina – are holding virtual graduation celebrations beginning today due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local college seniors will get the chance to (virtually) celebrate the end of their college careers this weekend.
East Carolina University is holding its ceremony Friday at 10 a.m. Commencements at Duke University and UNC will both be on Sunday, also at 10 a.m.
Information on any virtual celebrations or commencements at North Carolina State University, North Carolina Central University, or Shaw University was not found online.
St. Augustine’s University will be holding their virtual commencement celebration on May 15.
All local area schools have previously said that they will find a way to honor their 2020 class.
