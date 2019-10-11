Dune breach forces NCDOT to close section of NC12 on Outer Banks

Image used by permission from Jenni Koontz/Epic Shutter Photography

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) – Following storm damage to dunes on NC 12 north of Rodanthe, NCDOT is closing the highway until its safe.

Thursday morning, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews were working to repair dune erosion due to storms.

The highway remained passable Thursday as NCDOT said ” motorists should expect mild overwash on NC12, especially at high tide. Drive with caution! “

But just before 7 a.m. Friday, NCDOT said it was closing NC 12.

“We are once again closing NC12 North of Rodanthe due to a dune breach and high tide overwash. We will reopen the roadway as soon as it’s safe to do so,” NCDOT told Dare County Emergency Management.

Officials announced Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School would be on a three-hour delay for Friday, Oct. 11 because of unsafe road conditions.

All of the other Dare County Schools will be on their normal schedules.

CBS 17 will update this story.

More headlines from CBS17.com: