RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local Dunkin’ franchisee groups are teaming up to support the nearly 70,000 Special Olympics athletes in the Carolinas by hosting the Community Cups in-store fundraiser at more than 100 Dunkin’ restaurants throughout both states, the coffee and donut shop said.

The fundraiser is from May 10-24. Guests can visit any participating Dunkin’ and donate to support Special Olympics.

For every donation at the register or drive-thru, guests will receive a donut-themed paper icon to sign and display in the store.

“As local business owners, it’s so important for us to give back to the communities we serve and support our communities beyond our restaurant doors,” George Ross said, the CEO of Dunkin’ franchisee group Coastal Franchising LLC. “Our goal is raising over $100,000 to support the incredible athletes at Special Olympics and ensure that they have year-round programming. Together with our fellow franchisees and guests, we can truly make a difference for these athletes.”

Throughout the fundraiser, select stores will host additional events including inviting local law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes to greet guests, covering police cruisers with paper icons, Dunkin’ and Special Olympic co-branded T-shirts (available for $20 donations) and much more, they said.

For a list of participating NC locations click here, for SC click here.