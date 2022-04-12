SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are thanking a “vigilant citizen” whose 911 call helped them catch two suspects stealing a church van’s catalytic converter.

On Monday, Scotland Neck police were called to the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Roanoke Street in reference to a larceny in progress.

Scotland Neck police said Officer Friedrich, Corporal Morris, and Captain Parker arrived on scene and located a suspect vehicle.

The officers then arrested Katherine Thomas of Beaufort County and Frank Clow of Gates County.

Scotland Neck police said Thomas and Clow cut and stole a catalytic converter from the church’s van.

Among the evidence seized at the scene were robbery tools and the catalytic converter, police said.

Scotland Neck police said Thomas and Clow have “an extensive criminal record” dealing with larceny from motor vehicles in nearby counties.

Clow received a $100,000 bond.

“Thank you to the vigilant citizen who called 911,” Scotland Neck police said in a Facebook post.