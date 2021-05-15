Duo charged in overdose of NC woman who was found dead behind Walmart

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP/WGHP) – A man and a woman have been charged in the overdose death of a woman whose body was discovered last year in a wooded area behind a Walmart.

News outlets report Lexington police say 30-year-old Jonathan Alexander Gordon and 34-year-old Heather Michelle Everhart are each charged in the case.

Authorities said they are facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 39-year-old Eva Marie Beckom.

Police said officers went to a wooded area behind the Walmart along U.S. 64 in Lexington on Dec. 27 after they received a report about an unconscious person and possible overdose victim.

Police and emergency personnel tried to revive Beckom, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe that she received heroin laced with fentanyl.