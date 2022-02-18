Duo from NC mountains busted on meth and fentanyl trafficking charges, deputies say

CANDLER, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man in the North Carolina mountains were arrested Thursday night after an investigation that took at least three weeks, officials said.

The couple from Candler are facing gun and “numerous” drug charges after a bust at a home in West Asheville, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, deputies seized items from cars, homes and motel rooms. The illegal items include 38 grams of fentanyl, 87 grams of meth, crack cocaine and 10.3 grams of marijuana, deputies said.

About $1,100 in cash along with a Kel Tec Sub2000 9mm and a stolen Smith & Wesson Shield .40 caliber pistol were also seized, deputies said.

The man involved in the case managed to elude deputies after they tried to capture him over the last three weeks at a home in Candler and a hotel in Asheville, the news release said.

A gun seized during the investigation. Photo from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Blue fentanyl seized during the investigation. Photo from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Meth seized during the investigation. Photo from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Gates Miller (left) and Hope Elizabeth Baker. Photos from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Gates Miller, 31, is facing 26 charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking in fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine, officials said.

Hope Elizabeth Baker, 39, is facing nine felony drug charges including trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, conspire to traffic fentanyl and conspire to traffic methamphetamine.

Miller is being held on a $605,000 secured bond while Baker is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

The United States Marshals Service assisted with the arrest of Baker and Miller, deputies said.