JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities at the North Carolina coast are looking for a woman and man who they say stole items from a tobacco and vape shop 10 days ago.

The theft took place on May 18 at Smoke City Tobacco and Vape on Richlands Highway/U.S. 258, near Jacksonville, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

A man and woman entered the store and took items worth more than $1,000, deputies said in a news release.

Photo from Onslow County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said video surveillance shows the theft in “great detail.” Three photos were released of the duo.

The suspects arrived and left in a white Toyota sedan.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement, according to the news release.

Deputies said anyone with information about the pair or the theft should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. Iser, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.