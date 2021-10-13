Duplin County man facing charges after setting girlfriend on fire

Raeford Bell (Duplin County Sheriff’s Office photo)

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was arrested for setting his girlfriend on fire, deputies said.

Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Monday for service in the Mount Olive area regarding an assault. The caller, a 47-year-old woman who was not identified, said she had been set on fire, officials said.

She said her boyfriend, Raeford Bell, 64, had doused her with rubbing alcohol and set her on fire.

Investigators found Owens with severe burns over a large portion of her body.

Bell was arrested and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $1 million secured bond. Deputies said he is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill Inflicting serious injury.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

