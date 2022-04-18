DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man, whose body washed ashore on the beaches of the Outer Banks in November, had his death officially ruled as hypothermia and water immersion, an autopsy revealed Monday.

Gregory L. Miller, 65, washed up on the north end of Cape Lookout National Seashore on the morning of Nov. 8, a winter release from the U.S. Park Service said.

Park rangers and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said they started an investigation into his death after Miller washed up on shore after vanishing from a group of cabins only reachable by boat: the Great Island Cabin Camp.

The autopsy revealed pulmonary edema, known as excessive fluid in the lungs, and the absence of routine prescription medication that Miller was taking. It also identified edematous changes to the brain, or the abnormal swelling of fluid or organs.

These discoveries in the autopsy reached the conclusion of an absence of foul play.

Upon Miller’s body officially being discovered, his cause of death was unknown.