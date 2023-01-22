Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking his car and dragging him with the car, according to the Graham Police Department.

Last Monday shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers with the Graham Police Department responded to the 500 block of College Street in Graham in reference to a gunshot victim.

Police said the investigation led them to determine that the incident started at the KC Kwiki Mart at 312 Providence Road.

The victim was leaving the business and saw an unknown man stealing his 2015 white Dodge Charger. Police said the victim tried to stop the suspect and was dragged by the car.

After leaving the parking lot while dragging the victim, the car hit another vehicle. Police said that at some point, the suspect shot the victim.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Graham police officers identified and arrested Ricardo Zyon Aguilar Baldwin, 23, of Durham, police said.

Police said that Baldwin still had the stolen 2015 Dodge Charger.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony discharge of a firearm within enclosure to incite fear.

Baldwin was taken to the Guilford County Jail and received a $50,000 secured bond.