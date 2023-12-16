WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is going through a heartbreaking situation during what should be one of the happiest times of the year.

Brenda Contreras Juarez lost her 13-year-old son Brandon Gonzalez in a fire on Tuesday after the family’s Christmas tree caught fire.

One other person was injured in that fire and is now in the hospital.

The family is happy to hear the caretaker who’s at the hospital will be okay. She’s the one who tried to rescue Brandon from the fire.

Brenda is taking it one day at a time, but she wants people to know more about her son who she said was full of life.

“He always made me happy with his smile. He was my world,” Brenda said.

Brandon was the oldest sibling in the family and was autistic. He was only 13-years-old when he died just a few weeks after his birthday.

“It’s been three days of tortures … I miss him so much, and I am dying of sadness,” Brenda said.

This fire started at the home on Fanning Pointe Lane around 6:30 p.m on Tuesday. That was the house where Brenda lived alone with her three kids.

Family members said Brandon somehow got ahold of a lighter and accidentally lit the family’s Christmas tree on fire. That’s when the fire quickly spread throughout the house.

A five-year-old girl and a caretaker who was inside of the house when this happened made it out. The girl got out unharmed.

The caregiver tried to save Brandon from the home and has minor injuries. She is still recovering in the hospital.

The family lost everything in the fire.

“We lost all the material things … The most difficult thing is that we can’t recover what hurts us the most,” said Brenda’s aunt Noelia Juarez.

The family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and are asking for donations and clothes, food and home needs.