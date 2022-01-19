‘Each day when we arrive, we already have a line’: Vidant testing site workers trying to keep ahead of current need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Testing sites are seeing not only record numbers of people but also positive tests. Now, officials and workers alike are expressing their thoughts on the current state of COVID-19 testing.

Record-breaking numbers are happening as omicron variant cases of COVID-19 continue to spike. Now, one eastern North Carolina testing site is reflecting on the sheer volume of people coming through to get their swabs.

“Each day when we arrive, we already have a line. I think people start lining up at about 5 a.m.,” Tania Woodard said, Vidant Medical Center’s Outreach Manager who oversees the testing site on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville.

Around 4,000 tests per day. That’s the new normal at the Vidant Health testing location at her location.

“This site alone (has) well over 100,000…obviously we are quickly approaching 150,000 tests just right here,” Dave Harlow, the vice president of Allied Health Services at Vidant Health said. “That represents every man, woman and child almost twice in the city of Greenville.”

Harlow also said the volume of people coming to this location is unmatched.

“We just have to remember this is not normal. And what we are doing here we’ve done (the) past two years here (and) we never expected to be in this parking lot. Typically you don’t do healthcare in the parking lot – guys have really worked really hard to be a public service, and it is a public service, and it is not only that it is a labor of love,” Harlow said.

Workers at the site have to stay for long hours, missing lunches and other breaks. They also note that they themselves are not immune from the virus.

“Our team members are also getting ill from COVID so we are short-staffed,” Woodard said. “We are bringing in temp agencies to help us supplement that but they have to be trained before they can actually do anything so that makes a delay as well.”

Saying that with everything around them seemingly reopened, it can feel unnerving.

“It’s daunting because people are not getting vaccinated and are not wearing masks as we would like for them to,” Woodard said.

When asked why she does it every day, well her answer was simple. She has love for those around her.

“We are here to serve the community and these are our neighbors and we want to make sure we are doing the best that we can to make sure everyone is safe and healthy,” Woodard said.

Additionally, Harlow said nearly 50-percent of everyone coming through that site is testing positive for COVID-19, a number unlike ever before.