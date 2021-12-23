Early Christmas present: Moore County woman wins $150,000 in NC Lottery drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County woman got an early Christmas gift and a late birthday present when she won $150,000 through the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Wendy Montagno of Pinebluff won the grand prize in the Dec. 8 Holiday Winnings second-chance drawing.

The Lottery said her odds of winning were 1 in 17 million.

“I am still trying to make sure it is real,” Montagno said as she collected her prize. “This is the perfect early Christmas and late birthday present. I am so grateful.”

Montagno, who works the third shift as a stocker at Walmart, received $106,125 after federal and state withholdings.

She said she plans to pay some bills and buy extra Christmas presents for her family with the winnings.

