Early voting begins Thursday across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early voting is getting underway in North Carolina on Thursday.

There are multiple locations across the Triangle where voters can cast their ballot early for the March 3 primary. There are 12 locations in Wake County, eight in Durham County, six in Orange County and four in Johnston County. There are seven early voting locations in Cumberland County.

All of the early voting sites will be open until Feb. 29. Times vary and some sites will be open on weekends to make things easier for voters to let their voices be heard.

You don’t need an ID to vote in the primary. If you are registering to vote, you will need to bring your ID plus a utility bill, bank statement or payroll stub to show proof of residence.

Click here for more information about early voting.

More headlines from CBS17.com: