2.9 magnitude earthquake rattles NC town after Gov. Cooper tours previous damage

SPARTA, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.9 aftershock rattled the North Carolina town where a 5.1 earthquake on Sunday shook items from grocery store shelves and was felt from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta.

The USGS website shows the aftershock occurred around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and was centered almost 2 miles southeast of Sparta.

The latest aftershock occurred hours after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper toured the town to survey the damage.

Cooper met with homeowners as well as with local and county officials. Alleghany County’s sheriff says the county’s residents need help in repairing the damages.

A state of emergency was declared in the county as well as in the city of Sparta.

After the earthquake, the USGS reports that another three tremors at 2.2 magnitude hit the area.

The first came Monday morning at 4:43 a.m., about 3.1 miles southeast of Sparta.

The second came hours later at 7:10 a.m., about 4.3 miles east-southeast of Sparta.

The most recent came at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake about 1.9 miles south-southeast of Sparta.

