NIOTA, Tenn. (WNCN) — One of the two earthquakes reported in eastern Tennessee was about 25 miles from the North Carolina border, according to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

(Photo illustration: Joedy McCreary, CBS 17)

A report Friday showed the first one was recorded at 8:40 p.m. Thursday as a 2.1 on the Richter scale about 1.5 miles northwest of Niota, according to the report.

The reported location was about 25 miles from the North Carolina border close to the Springbrook Golf & County Club and Interstate 75.

The nearest North Carolina town was Violet in the Pleasant Hill area.

Geological officials say that earthquake hit at a depth of just under 10 miles.

The quake hit about 5.3 miles northeast of Athens, Tennessee; about 30.1 miles northeast of the Tennessee town of Cleveland and about 122 miles north of Atlanta.

Officials say the second earthquake struck at about 11 a.m. Friday just under 6 miles west of Harriman, and it was a 2.5-magnitude quake.

It was reported roughly 40 miles west of Knoxville close to Interstate 40, and about 50 miles west of the North Carolina border.

Geological officials say the earthquake Friday hit at a depth of just over 10 miles.