INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WNCN) – The North Carolina-Virginia border was hit by a small earthquake on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

USGS said a 2.6 magnitude earthquake going 2.8 kilometers deep hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia, and 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina.

The 2.8 magnitude is just over the 2.5 threshold of what the USGS says people can feel when earthquakes hit.

At this time there is not a confirmed number of people that felt the impact as of Tuesday night.

WGHP contributed to this article.