RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An earthquake rattled parts of eastern Tennessee Saturday afternoon about 15 miles from the North Carolina border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.2 magnitude quake hit at 2:38 p.m. about 4.3 miles east-northeast of East Cleveland, Tennesee, according to the government agency that monitors earthquakes.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10.2 miles and was measured by 15 stations.

Over the last three weeks, five other earthquakes have hit in a stretch from Knoxville, Tennessee down to near Dalton, Georgia, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The area is just west of the western border of North Carolina.

The Saturday quake of 2.2 magnitude matches the first earthquake in the last three weeks in intensity.

Other cities or towns that are nearby Saturday’s earthquake include Athens, Tennesse which is 21.4 miles north-northeast and Atlanta which is 101 miles south-southeast.

The closest North Carolina town to the earthquake appears to be Wolf Creek about 23 miles away in Cherokee County.