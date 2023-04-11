GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The East Carolina University baseball team announced it raised more than $15,000 through its Mustache March annual initiative to support finding a cure for Lou Gehrig’s disease, better known as ALS.

The Pirates announced on March 1 that they were partnering with Pitt Community College and Clemson University baseball to again “help fight and strike out ALS with a goal of raising $10,000.”

Then, on Monday, ECU tweeted its final tally of $15,118 raised for ALS NC.

“We were able to raise $15,118 for ALS NC, the most we’ve ever raised in program history,” the tweet said.

ALS NC then said, “Thank you and we will see you on the night of May 12th at your game, and hopefully all of you May 13th at the Down East Walk to Defeat ALS event.”

The Pirate baseball program lost former head coach and ECU Hall of Fame member Keith LeClair in 2006 after he was diagnosed with the disease in 2001. LeClair coached the program from 1998-2002, making at least the NCAA Regional in every year except his inaugural. ECU honors his memory with the Clark-LeClair Classic tournament annually.

“The Pirates continue to follow the mission, vision and characteristics that made Coach LeClair such a tremendous leader, father, friend and coach. Current PCC Head Coach Tommy Eason coached under LeClair from 1998-2005, Clemson Head Coach Erik Bakich and Assistant Head Coach Nick Schnabel both played for LeClair and were teammates of ECU skipper (and current head coach) Cliff Godwin from 1999-2000,” ecupirates.com reported on March 1.

Across the last four years, ECU has raised more than $48,000. With the additional support from the campus student store, the sum has eclipsed $71,000 in total donations.