CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Taco Bell employee is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot inside the restaurant on Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, officers received an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call at a Taco Bell in the 8800 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

When officers arrived, they found an employee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Witnesses said that after the suspect ordered food in the drive-thru, he became aggressive because he believed he was given an incorrect amount of change.

CMPD said the suspect left the drive-thru, went inside where he became more aggressive, took out a firearm and began shooting inside the restaurant.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Officers were able to confirm a vehicle description based on statements from witnesses and video footage from the restaurant.

Detectives confirmed the vehicle matched the model used in the incident and the registered owner matched the description of the suspect.

Later Saturday night, officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. Once warrants were obtained, CMPD said officers made contact with the suspect inside his residence.

The suspect walked out and surrendered were officers then took him into custody without incident.