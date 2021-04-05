Easter morning NC house fire leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Easter morning in east Charlotte that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 600 block of Pennwood Lane at around 10 a.m. and say it took 32 firefighters to put out the flames in 35 minutes.

The one occupant in the home evacuated on their own and was taken to the Wake Forest Burn Center.

Fire officials say the house was one story and the fire was “fully involved” in the incident.

Investigators determined the fire started on the exterior of the structure but a source could not be identified.

Estimated damages are $167,000.