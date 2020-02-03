Eastern NC county’s systems taken offline due to malware infection

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County information technology infrastructure is the latest county taken offline while officials address a malware issue.
According to a news release, some services to the public may be limited, but emergency and essential operations will continue as usual.
Officials are working to solve the issue as soon as possible.
In March 2019, Orange County’s technology was held hostage by hackers.
The Orange County IT Department worked hand in hand with outside agencies to hunt down hackers who have invaded county computer servers with ransomware.
The hack shut down computer systems in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Register of Deeds, and even the library.
