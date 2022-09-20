JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two indecent liberties reports.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl.

One victim reported two incidents in Oct. 2021 when she was 12, the sheriff’s office said.

A second victim, who is an adult now, reported to investigators a man asked her to perform inappropriate sexual acts. The victim stated that these incidents occurred between 2015 and 2020 and began when she was 12.

An arrest warrant was obtained and the sheriff’s office identified Rickey Allen Zickafoose Jr., 37, of Idlebrook Circle in Midway Park as the suspect. He was arrested on Monday.

Zickafoose was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child for the first victim and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child involving the second victim.

Zickafoose was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center and given an $80,000 secured bond.