KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and assault on a female after officers responded to gunshots in the 800 block of Herbert Drive on Saturday around 9:45 p.m.

They found a woman with a single gunshot wound. Police were quickly able to identify Gordon as the suspect. He was located in the area and arrested.

He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.