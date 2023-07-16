WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Friends and family, classmates and congregation gathered on Saturday to celebrate the graduation of Bishop Samuel Jones Jr.

On Saturday, Jones, who will turn 66 on Tuesday, celebrated his graduation. His wife Regina Jones said this day is a special one.

“It brings closure. It brings healing and it brings a sense of accomplishment and a sense of pride for him to finally be able to tell his story,” Regina Jones said.

In 1976, Samuel Jones was not allowed to attend his own graduation from Chocowinity High School. Regina Jones said the theme was “delayed, but not denied.”

“The theme is delayed,” Regina Jones said. “He graduated in 1976 but he didn’t get to walk with his class, but he’s not going to be denied because he’s going to walk today and he has classmates here as well.”

Family donned Jones in a graduation cap and gown, much like the one he would have worn 47 years ago. In the end, diploma conferred, and tassel turned, Jones gave remarks of his own.

“This moment is one that I never thought would happen. Let me thank you for your patience. Please give me a little room here, I want to say something. I was so tearful. I don’t like to cry because when you get tearful, you make ugly faces,” Jones said.

Delayed but not denied, Jones said he was blessed to be surrounded by those who love him so much.