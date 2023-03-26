CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Forest Service reports the “Last Resort Fire” burning in Tyrrell County is now at 34 percent contained and 5,200 acres in size, as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

A media release states that efforts continue to improve containment lines and that crews would continue to monitor the situation.

Winds were shifting easterly and pushing smoke west of the impacted area. Areas like Roper and Creswell in Washington County, which is next to Tyrrell County, would continue to be most impacted.

Tyrrell County Schools also announced Sunday that classes will begin one hour later due to the smoke from the fire.

There is also the chance for road closures as needed. At least 66 firefighters remained on the scene Sunday tending to the fire, N.C. Forest Service officials said.

The release states, “Significant smoke is possible and may result in tedious travel conditions Sunday evening into Monday morning. In the interest of safety, residents and commuters should allow for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes. Overnight, a combination of smoke and fog could lead to low visibility in some areas.”

According to the National Weather Service, drivers should keep the following safety tips in mind if travel is necessary in foggy conditions:

Slow down. Allow extra time to reach your destination.

Make your vehicle visible to others in front of you and behind you. Use your low-beam headlights. Use fog lights if you have them.

Never use your high-beam lights. High-beam lights cause glares, making it more difficult to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or change in traffic patterns.

To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.

If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency break, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the taillights are not illuminated so that other drivers don’t mistakenly run into you.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials are also warning people to keep drones away from the wildfire.

“While drones provide unique opportunities for aerial video and imagery of wildfire activity, they are unauthorized. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts,” the NC Forest Service reports.