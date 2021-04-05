Eastern NC’s Rep. Greg Murphy facing criticism for deleted tweet aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy, who represents Greenville and other parts of Eastern North Carolina, is facing criticism on social media regarding a recent tweet toward a Muslim congresswoman.

On Friday, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted in response to the recent attack near the U.S. Capitol that left one police officer and the suspect dead.

Her tweet received backlash, including a now-deleted response from Murphy. His response included a remark about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.

This is not the first time Murphy has faced criticism for deleted tweets. He made a reference to now Vice President Kamala Harris before last November’s election that received a lot of negative response. He is now, again, receiving a tremendous amount of backlash.

9OYS reached out to Murphy and his staff Sunday afternoon and is awaiting a response for comment.

