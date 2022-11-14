NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Non-stop flights between New Bern, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. are now available again for booking for 2023.

The Saturday flights on American Airlines to and from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport typically last 75 minutes. This year’s schedule will be identical to last year.

“We are proud to be an innovative airport partner for the airlines and the return of non-stop flights to DC next summer is one example of the work we are doing to maintain and grow service for the region,” Airport Director Andrew Shorter said.

This collaborative effort between Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and American Airlines is meant to allow North Carolinians quick, convenient access to DC’s attractions as flights arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport, a spokesperson said.

Washington travelers will also have an opportunity to fly to New Bern and explore the surrounding area.

“We’ve been impressed and pleased with all of EWN’s initiatives to sustain and expand airline routes during a challenging time. We congratulate them for their success in bringing the DC route back next summer,” Jeff Wood said, the Director of Craven 100 Alliance (C1A).

EWN is in the process of expanding terminals as well as a runway improvement project. It also just completed a new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting facility and a commercial aircraft hangar facility.