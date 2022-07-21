GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – No sister wants to see her brother in pain.

Chanella Monroe saw her brother, Rodger, in pain for the past seven years and in dire need of a kidney transplant.

The waitlist for the kidney transplant was long, and his kidneys were functioning at only three percent. So after going through all family members, Chanella discovered she was the best fit to help save her brother’s life.

Rodger said that he is really blessed and thankful for his sister. He said that if it wasn’t for her, his outlook on life would not be what it is today.

If you would like to donate to help in his recovery you can find their GoFundMe page here.