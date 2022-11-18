BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bladenboro man was arrested and charged after more than 80 grams of marijuana and other drugs were found during a traffic stop, Bladen County deputies said.

This happened Thursday in the 100 block of North Main Street.

During the stop, deputies said K9-officer Arco “gave a positive indication of narcotic odor being present.”

Deputies said they then found more than 80 grams of marijuana, oxycodone pills, and several doses of Ecstasy.

Jarrod Darryell Banner, 35, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking Opium

Felony Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Maintaining a Vehicle for Keep/Sale Controlled Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies said Banner has received a $100,000 secure bond.