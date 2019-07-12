ECU Board of Trustees approves alcohol sales at athletic events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) – East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees approved Friday alcohol sales at all ECU athletic events.

North Carolina State University approved alcohol sales at its games on Wednesday. Lawmakers approved the plan in mid-June and left it to each school’s board for approval.

ECU’s Board of Trustees also discussed issues with the budget, enrollment, and health sciences. The university had announced last month an immediate hiring freeze due to an expected budget decrease of $16 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now